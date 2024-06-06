Updated Hyundai Bayon will start at £22,480 and features revised styling and new tech

Hyundai has revealed its updated Bayon compact SUV, which features revised exterior styling, more driving assistance systems and a greater array of exterior colours, with prices starting at £22,480.

The brand has kept things simple under the bonnet, with just a single engine offered across the trim levels. The 1.0-litre turbocharged T-GDI petrol engine produces 98bhp and 200Nm of torque, while a choice of six-speed manual and seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearboxes are on offer.

On the outside, revised Bayon has received new LED headlights and horizontal daytime running lights, a new front grille and redesigned bumper. At the rear, there is a fresh LED taillight signature and an updated rear bumper, as well as four new paint finishes that include Vibrant Blue Pearl, Meta Blue Pearl, Lucid Lime Metallic and Lumen Grey Pearl.

Buyers will have the choice of three trim levels, starting with the entry-level Advance model that is priced at £22,480 and comes specified with 16-inch alloy wheels, electric heated folding door mirrors, automatic lights, LED headlights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with navigation and a 10.25-inch driver’s instrument cluster.

The updated Bayon will be available in nine different exterior colours. (Credit: Hyundai Newsroom)

In addition to the exterior revisions, Bayon receives a new suite of driver safety and assistance systems as standard across the range that include Lane Keep Assist and Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, as well as rear view camera and parking sensors, with additional front parking sensors on Premium and Ultimate models.

Moving up to the Premium trim level starts at £23,880 and boasts automatic climate control, 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic wipers, automatic dipping rear view mirror, privacy glass and front parking sensors.

Top-of-the-line Ultimate has prices starting from £25,280 and that secures a Bose premium sound system, wireless phone charging, keyless entry with push button start, as well as an electric tilt and slide sunroof.

Customers can also part with an additional £800 on Premium and Ultimate models to receive Smart Cruise Control, an updated Forward Collision Avoidance assistant (FCA 1.5) that detects pedestrians and cyclists, as well as Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist.

The updated Bayon is available to order from today and deliveries are expected to arrive later this year.