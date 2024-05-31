The new GTI Clubsport arrives for Golf’s 50th birthday

Volkswagen has revealed the latest addition to its Golf line-up – the new GTI Clubsport.

The German hatchback turns 50 years old this year and as part of the celebrations VW has added this high performance version, which is destined to be a hit with enthusiasts.

(Volkswagen Newsroom)

The GTI Clubsport packs a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that pumps out 295bhp and 400Nm of torque, making it one of the most powerful front-wheel-drive cars on the market just behind the Honda Civic Type R.

There is also a locking front differential and it has an electronically limited top speed of 155mph, or 166mph if you spec the car with the optional Race Package, while 0-60mph is dealt with in 5.4 seconds.

Camouflage versions of the car were revealed at the Nurburgring last week, as the car spent most of its development on the Nordschleife.

On the exterior, the Clubsport gets updated LED headlights, an illuminated VW logo, a large roof spoiler and redesigned LED tail lights. Additionally, the 19-inch Queenstown alloy wheels are also new – forged alloy wheels are available as an option. Customers can also at an extra cost spec the Clubsport with adaptive chassis control for the best optimum experience.

(Volkswagen Newsroom)

Inside, the GTI Clubsport features an infotainment system with ChatGPT and voice assistance, while the leather sports steering wheel features VW’s return to physical buttons.

The model will be available to order in the UK later this year, and although prices have not been revealed, it’s expected to cost around the £40,000 mark.