BMW 3 Series update says yes to more tech and no to diesel

BMW has updated one of its most successful models – the 3 Series.

The Audi A4 competitor receives new mechanical and interior features to keep it at the top of the compact executive market.

Not a lot has changed with the exterior with the exception of some new paint finishes and alloy wheel designs, however there are more tweaks to the interior with the addition of BMW’s latest 8.5-inch curved display. New steering wheel designs, trim elements and interior lighting complete the changes.

Inside, features BMW’s latest 8.5-inch curved infotainment display. (Credit: BMW Press)

There are just three petrol engines now on offer with BMW deciding to ditch diesel power for the UK market with this round of updates.

The entry-level 320i produces 186bhp and 300Nm of torque, while the top-of-the-line M340i xDrive produces 379bhp from its six-cylinder engine. It also comes with mild-hybrid technology with a 48V starter generator which gives an extra 11bhp.

The improved plug-in-hybrid 330e comes with a four-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor to give a combined 296bhp. A 19.5kWh battery on board boosts its efficiency and gives an electric driving range of 53 to 63 miles for the saloon and 54 to 61 miles for the Touring estate version.

AC charging enables up to 11kW, allowing the plug-in-hybrid to be fully charged in two hours and fifthteen minutes.

The new 3 Series also has the option of M Sport Parts, which allows customers to customise their car to give it a sportier look without having to spend extra on an M Sport model.

UK deliveries begin in the summer with prices starting at £39,045 for the standard 320i and rising to £59,645 for the M340i xDrive Touring.