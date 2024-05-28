Audi celebrates 25 years of the RS4 Avant with new special edition

Audi has revealed a special edition version of its RS4 Avant to celebrate the estate car’s 25th anniversary.

The RS4 Avant Edition 25 Years will come with increased power over the standard car with an extra 19bhp meaning that the 2.9-litre TFSI V6 biturbo will produce 463bhp and have a maximum torque figure of 600Nm. The 0-60mph time is 0.4 seconds quicker than it was before at 3.5 seconds and the car has a top speed of 186mph.

Carbon ceramic brakes come as standard. (Credit: Audi Press UK)

The new model comes with RS Sports Suspension Pro, which is a manually adjustable coilover suspension setup which gives a 10mm lower ride height. In addition, customers will be able to lower the ride height by another 10mm to allow for an overall 20mm lower overall stance.

Carbon ceramic brakes come as standard to help improve stopping power through increase in performance as well.

Three exterior paint colours finishes are on offer including an Audi exclusive colour called Imola Yellow. Other colours available are Nardo grey and Mythos black metallic.

Further design cues on the exterior of the 25 Years edition include gloss black window trims, black inlays in the rear taillights and the deletion of the roof rails.

There is also an RS4 edition 25 years lettering engraved in the windows between the C and D pillars as well as the carbon appearance package which features a front spoiler lip, front air intake inserts, side skirts, rear diffuser insert and matt carbon door mirror caps.

The 25 years edition features carbon bucket seats. (Credit: Audi Press UK)

On the inside, there are carbon-backed bucket seats, a Banger and Olufsen 3D sound system, a 360-degree camera and wireless phone charger. There is also black and yellow Alcantara and yellow stitching, too.

Prices will start at £115,880 for the limited RS4 Avant, but you’ll have to be quick as only 50 examples are allocated to reach our shores.