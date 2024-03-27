Hyundai i30 receives a new look for 2024

The Hyundai i30 has received an updated design with new connectivity and safety features.

The Ford Focus rival has always been a sensible choice among buyers and this updated model should help bring it in line with the most modern offerings.

On the exterior, the radiator grille, fog lamp housing and rear bumper insert have been redesigned, while all versions now come as standard with LED headlights and taillights – as well as new 16-inch wheel designs.

There are seven new exterior colours including Jupiter orange metallic, Meta blue pearl, Ultimate red metallic, Abyss black pearl, Ecotrinic grey pearl, Cypress green pearl and Sailing blue pearl.

Step inside, and you’ll find that the central tunnel has been given a gloss black finish and there is now the option of either cloth, cloth and leather, full leather and textile suede and leather seat upholstery.

The sporty i30 N Line has been given new front grille meshes, horizontal accents in red for the textile and suede interior and metal accents for the front bumper inserts. There are now dark metal inserts for the side skirts, too.

New connectivity features include a 4.2-inch colour LCD display, three USB-C charging ports for the front and rear, over-the-air map updates and an optional 10.25-inch digital screen.

The new i30 will be available in hatchback, estate and four door saloon called the ‘Fastback’.

Source: Hyundai news media

As standard, the new i30 comes with Hyundai’s smart sense safety feature which includes collision avoidance, which helps detect and avoid potential accidents ahead. Lane-following assist is also included – helping to keep the car in its current lane on the motorway – while intelligent speed limit assist alerts the driver when exceeding the speed limit.

To improve its efficiency, the new i30 can be selected with a 48V mild-hybrid system to help with its emissions and economy.

Prices and specifications are yet to be confirmed for the UK market, but production is due to start in April 2024 – with the new i30 going on sale later this year.