Tips on how to plan your holiday car journey

The Easter weekend is approaching and many holidaymakers will be hitting the road to see friends and family all across the UK.

Driving during peak holiday periods can be stressful and will need a lot of planning and preparation to make sure that you and your family arrive at your destinations safely and on time.

Heavy traffic, poor weather and breakdowns can all cause stress levels to skyrocket over a holiday driving period, but they can all be helped by having plans in place.

Here’s our guide to planning your Easter weekend car journeys so that everything can remain as hassle-free as possible.

Car maintenance

Check all of your car’s main fluid levels are topped up and it’s got a valid MOT.

Your car is the most important part of the journey. It gets you to your destination in a safe and quick space of time. However, not keeping up its maintenance will not stand you in good stead.

Before setting off for the Easter weekend, check all the fluid levels are topped up. For example, ensure that the oil is topped up to the correct levels and do the same for the windscreen washer fluid too. You may want to check your coolant levels as well. All these are vital components in making your vehicle start, stop and run smoothly.

If you are planning a long-distance journey this weekend, make sure your car is fully serviced. If your car is due one, then book it in preferably before you plan to go away – or if you are good at self-car maintenance, change the oil and filter yourself.

Also, look at its latest MOT certificate for any advisories or minor defects. Even though at the time of the test, your vehicle is legal and safe to use, any advisories may have progressively worsened – which could lead to your vehicle being dangerous and putting you, your family and other road users at risk.

Timekeeping and traffic

Always give yourself plenty of time before a journey just in case of any unexpected occurrences.

Before heading off, make sure to leave in plenty of time. Britain’s roads can have some unpredictable occurrences whereby heavy traffic and roadworks can play havoc with your journey time.

If you are planning on a journey that will take hours and you have small children, it might be an idea to leave earlier, so you can stop off occasionally to allow your children to stretch their legs. Remember that if you’re travelling with pets you’ll need to stop routinely to let them have a walk around as well.

Food and drink

Always take something to eat and drink on your journey as it will keep you refreshed and focused.

If you plan on making a journey that will mean you are on the road for a long period of time, don’t forget to take plenty of food and drink. Snacks are the best solution as they can be eaten quickly so it doesn’t affect your journey time and drink keeps you hydrated – which helps you stay refreshed and alert on the road.

Breakdown cover

Always keep phone numbers and subscribe to a breakdown recovery service as cars can be unpredictable.

We don’t like to think about it, but cars do break down from time to time. Having breakdown cover in place can ensure that if the worst should happen, you’re not completely stuck on the roadside.

By making sure that you’ve got cover, you’re ensuring that if your car does let you down, you’ll be able to get on your way again with help – or at least get moved to a safer location than the side of the road.

Weather

This weekends weather is set to bring rain and slippery road surfaces. Always check your tyres before travelling.

Make sure that you and your car are prepared for driving in poor weather. This weekend’s weather is set to be a wet one, meaning the roads will be slippery and car accidents are more prone to happen.

Check the tyres on your car, and make sure they have an ample amount of tread. The legal limit for tyre tread is 1.6mm – anything lower than that can be dangerous and be an MOT failure. Check the tyre pressures and check the tyre condition for perishing, cracks, cuts and nails.

Also, check if all the lights are working, especially if you plan to drive at night, or leave for your journey in the early hours of the morning. Look at your main, side, dipped and high beam, fog lights, indicators, reverse lights and brake lights. If you can’t check your brake lights on your own, a tip would be to get a family member or friend to check for you – or reverse up to a wall and look at the reflection of the lights to see if they are all working.

Get plenty of sleep before you travel

Get plenty of sleep the night before, or if you don’t plan your journey allowing you to stop and have a nap.

Driving while tired is almost as bad as driving when drunk. The best solution is to get plenty of sleep prior to a long journey. If you don’t get enough sleep, then it’s better when planning your journey to look at potential locations to stop off and have a nap.

Having enough sleep makes you more alert and your concentration levels are a lot better, making you a safer driver and puts you, your family and other road users at less risk of accidents.

Route planning

Always plan your route and look for shortcuts. If your car doesn’t feature sat-nav, then use an app on your phone that includes maps or you can buy your own satellite navigation.

Planning your route is the best advice as it will mean you will arrive at your destination calmly and on time. If you plan to be in the car for a long period, look at the best places to stop. Check weather apps and traffic information, as well as look for routes which avoid often-congested areas. If your car doesn’t come with sat-nav, make sure you have an app on your phone with maps or you have your own stuck-on satellite navigation.