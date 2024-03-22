Next generation Cupra Formentor will go fully electric

The next generation Cupra Formentor will be going electric when the company enters the U.S. market by the end of the decade.

The Formentor was launched in 2020 and was offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains when it first hit the road.

The Formentor will receive an update this year alongside the Cupra Leon – with more peformance and a new look.

In a recent Seat and Cupra press conference, it was revealed that 120,000 examples of the Formentor were sold in 2023 – making it one of Cupra’s most successful models.

There was talk about not only an electric Formentor but another electric crossover SUV, too.

Speaking about Cupra’s move to the U.S. market, Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Seat and Cupra said: “We plan to enter initially with two electric models. A battery-electric version of the Formentor and a bigger electric crossover SUV.

“At the same time we want to leverage synergies within the brand group by producing this crossover SUV in Volkswagen factories in the North American region including Mexico.

“Cupra will be launched in selected states, where we can assure to find customers that are linked to the Cupra brand and can respond to the Cupra brand– this will be done by a new distribution model.”

For 2024, the Formentor will receive a new look and improved performance as part of Cupra’s plans to expand its brand even further.

Sales targets of 500,000 Cupra’s a year and a three per cent mid-term market share in Europe is what the firm is aiming to achieve.