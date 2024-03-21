Volkswagen reveals hot new ID Buzz GTX

Volkswagen has revealed a hot version of its funky-looking ID Buzz electric MPV.

The ID Buzz GTX will come with more power, producing 335bhp and gets an all-wheel-drive system as standard thanks to two electric drive motors – an 80kW motor drives the front wheels and a 210kW motor drives the rear to make the all-wheel-drive system.

There is a choice of two battery sizes, the first being a 79kWh battery, which, charged from a DC rapid charger, can go from 10 to 80 per cent charge in 26 minutes. The larger 86kWh battery can also be used with a DC rapid charger and takes the same amount of time to go from 10 to 80 per cent charge as the smaller battery option.

The extra power and all-wheel-drive system means that the towing capacity of the GTX has increased, too. The maximum towing capacity has now increased to 1,800 kg for the normal wheelbase and 1,600 kg for the long wheelbase.

On the inside, there is a black headliner and specific GTX-designed seats that are electrically adjustable and have a memory function – alongside red piping and a new diamond pattern for the upholstery.

The standard wheelbase ID Buzz GTX is a five or six-seater and the long wheelbase model comes as a five and six-seater, too – additionally, the long wheelbase will also be available with seven seats.

Source: Volkswagen commercial vehicles UK

When it comes to boot space, the standard wheelbase ID Buzz GTX will have a luggage capacity of 1,121 litres, rising to 2,123 litres with the seats folded down.

The long wheelbase extends the boot space to 1,340 litres with the seats in place, but with the seats folded down that space increases to 2,469 litres – and even when all seven seats are in place, there is still a generous 306 litres of room.

Prices are yet to be announced for the GTX but expect a premium over the standard ID Buzz’s starting price of £58,000 when this hot model goes on sale later in the year.