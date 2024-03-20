New Peugeot E-5008 revealed with 410-mile range and seven seats

Peugeot has revealed its new E-5008 electric seven seat SUV which will go on sale later this year.

The E-5008 will sit above the smaller E-2008 and E-3008 SUVs in Peugeot’s electric line-up.

There will be two trim levels on offer– Allure and GT. The Allure model will come as standard with Peugeot’s panoramic i-Cockpit with a 21-inch curved screen, reversing camera, LED headlights, rear parking sensors, 19-inch alloy wheels, wireless smartphone charger, keyless entry and go and customisable ambient lighting.

The new E-5008 will be available with three electric powertrains and two hybrids.

The GT model adds 20-inch alloy wheels, two-tone paint scheme, pixel LED headlights, 3D LED rear lights, front parking sensors, an electric tailgate, heated front seats and steering wheel and adaptive cruise control.

The new E-5008 offers a boot capacity of 748 litres in five seat configuration, 249 litres in seven seat configuration and up to 1,815 litres in two seat configuration.

There will be a variety of different powertrains, too. The first will be a single motor with a 7 kWh battery that will give an electric range of 210 miles. A 98 kWh battery long range model will bring 410 miles on a single charge while a 73kWh battery version with dual motors and all-wheel-drive will give an estimated range of 310 miles.

From launch, alongside the all-electric model will also be the option of two hybrids. A mild and plug-in hybrid version of the new 5008 are on offer to give buyers a wider choice of options.

Prices are yet to be revealed for the new E-5008– with order books opening in Autumn 2024 for the UK market.