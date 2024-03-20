James Bond’s cars of the future

We’ve seen many cars come and go in the James Bond franchise. Aston Martins, Land Rovers and Jaguars have all appeared next to the famous spy, but with rumours that there is a new James Bond on the horizon – what could he be driving next?

It seems predictable and inevitable for Bond to be driving something cool and British, but that’s not always been the case.

Sometimes it’s cars that you don’t normally expect to see 007 driving, like the Citroen 2CV or Toyota 2000GT convertible for example. But that’s what adds to the excitement of a new Bond film – what will he be driving this time?

Here’s our list of potential cars we could see Bond driving in the future.

Aston Martin DBX

With the world moving to SUVs, maybe we can see James Bond’s latest set of wheels moving in that direction too with the DBX?

Source: Aston Martin GB

It only seems right that since we are now living in a world dominated by SUVs, Bond’s next vehicle of choice would be a high-riding model from the brand that is synonymous with this franchise – the Aston Martin DBX.

The Aston Martin DBX uses a 4.0-litre V8 that produces 542 bhp and does 0-60 mph in just 3.9 seconds = perfect for those getaways.

Not only is it fast, but it also features Aston Martin’s latest design language, to make it fit in rather well with a James Bond movie.

Next to the infamous DB5, Vantage, Vanquish and DBS, the DBX would be the ideal candidate for the next James Bond sequence.

Rolls Royce Spectre

Moving into the electric era and Bond only featuring two Rolls Royces in the entire James Bond series, could it be time for a third appearance?

Source: Rolls Royce press

Another way Bond may swing is the all-electric route. The elegant Rolls-Royce Spectre is a car that would work very well as a battery-powered Bond car.

Not only does the Spectre share the same name as a previous James Bond film, but it’s also bang up-to-date featuring four-wheel-drive and 577 bhp from its electric motor.

With its sleek coupe design and bold front end, the Spectre looks like a breath of fresh air for Bond’s next set of wheels.

Only two Rolls Royces have ever been featured in the James Bond series; a 1958 Silver Wraith in 1963’s Russia with Love and another Silver Wraith in 2015’s Spectre – so it’s about time James Bond added a third Rolls Royce to his car history.

Jaguar F-Type

The recently discontinued F-Type could have its last send off by being the latest James Bond car?

A couple of Jaguars have appeared in James Bond films over the years; there was the XKR featured in Die Another Day and the one-off C-X75 in Spectre.

But there is one Jaguar that seems to have slipped through the net, and that’s the recently discontinued F-Type.

Jaguar recently axed their two-seater sports car in preparation for the firm going all-electric by the end of the decade. But, with the F-Type being featured in a James Bond movie, that would give this much-loved car the recognition it deserved.

Also, the F-Type that has the 5.0-litre V8 would certainly be worthy of a James Bond car alone for the looks and the noise of that engine.

Aston Martin DB12

With the old Vantage, Vanquish and DBS previously used as James Bond’s cars- the latest DB12 could well be on the shortlist.

Source: Aston Martin press

A car fit for a famous spy is the new Aston Martin DB12, and it would only seem right for Bond’s latest wheels to be this car. The DB12 has 670 bhp and does 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds – which is perfect for helping Bond get out of trouble.

Its sleek and low body ensures it has those classic Aston Martin good looks, while a top speed of 202 mph goes alongside a relationship between James Bond and Aston Martin that stretches back decades.

Aston Martin Cygnet

It maybe a rebadged Toyota IQ, but the Cygnet would be Bond’s perfect city commuter car, and its tiny proportions would make it great at escaping villains.

Source: Aston Martin media



Another Aston Martin on this list– but it isn’t. In fact, the Aston Martin Cygnet is a rebadged Toyota IQ so that Aston Martin could get past average C02 emissions in their vehicle fleet back in 2010. But, nevertheless, the Cygnet could make for the ideal James Bond town car. Its dinky proportions make it easy to park and the front end is undoubtedly an Aston Martin.

Only 250 Cygnets were ever produced, making it a rare find in the city car class and with an eye-watering price tag of £30,000 when new, you can see why it sold in tiny numbers. However, it would make a great car for James Bond to feature in his latest movie, and it would make a perfect getaway vehicle in the city streets.

Citroen Ami

It may sound a bit silly but, the Citroen Ami with a larger electric motor, could be the ideal city getaway car.

Source: Stellantis Citroen press

You may laugh, but at the beginning of this feature, we said that Bond can sometimes be spontaneous with his choice of cars– one being a Citroen 2CV. But, the latest crave among car buyers is the little Citroen Ami.

It may only have a top speed of 28 mph, but what if James Bond were to use one in a city chase? And James Bond’s Ami may have a bigger electric motor, giving it greater top speed and more power?

All of this might be a pipe dream, but James Bond films certainly do things out of the ordinary from time to time, with cars like the Renault 11 or Ford Ka. The Citroen Ami is a cool, quirky and different little car that may jump out at Bond’s attention.