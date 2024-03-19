Here are the cars the new Audi Q6 e-tron is going up against

Audi has just revealed its latest offering in the electric SUV market– the Q6 e-Tron.

The current EV market is dominated by big, luxurious SUVs that carry hefty price tags with them. The new Q6 e-Tron follows in that direction– with prices starting at over £68,000 for the entry-level model.

But, what if the new Audi Q6 e-Tron doesn’t win you over? Fancy something a little bit different? The EV market is currently flooded with SUVs that are direct competitors to the Q6 e-Tron– here is our guide to the e-Tron’s rivals.

BMW iX3

The IX3 is a sensible and solid offering from BMW, and has a claimed range of 285 miles on a single charge.

Although the looks may not be revolutionary, you can’t argue that the BMW IX3 is a strong contender in this category. BMW has always made its cars fun to drive and the iX3 is no exception. Despite weighing over two tonnes, the iX3 is a surprisingly enjoyable car to drive with minimal body roll and direct steering.

The interior is generic BMW, meaning it’s a bit bland and lacks character but it’s all very well made with good materials and user-friendly controls.

The IX3 can achieve a distance of up to 285 miles on a single charge which isn’t as good as the 381 miles you’d get from Audi’s latest offering.

Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y has great looks with supercar like performance, wrapped in an SUV body.

Just like the saloon Model 3, the Tesla Model Y offers supercar-like performance, with a lot of onboard technology and a decent electric range all wrapped up in an SUV body.

If you go for a long-range model, expect a distance of 331 miles on a single charge, but even the cheapest model of Model Y can achieve an impressive 283 miles.

The Tesla Model Y was one of the best-selling electric cars last year, and it’s easy to see why. Even the most expensive model is under £60,000 and its practicality and good looks make the Model Y a very tempting choice in this market.

Jaguar I-Pace

The Jaguar I-Pace was the firm’s first all-electric model, and six years later, it is still one of the very best in this class.

The I-Pace may have been around for six years now, but that hasn’t stopped the design of this electric SUV from looking fresh even today. Like it or loathe it, when the big Jag first came out, it set the ball rolling for large electric SUV class.

With a claimed range of 298 miles, the I-Pace had a better all-electric distance than the cheapest Tesla Model Y and BMW iX3. Also with two electric motors on board, the I-Pace produces nearly 400bhp which results in a 0-60 mph time of just 4.5 seconds.

Despite weighing over two tonnes, the I-Pace also impresses on the open road, with responsive steering, minimal body lean and that instant power always is an upside to EV motoring. The I-Pace has a very upmarket feel on the inside, too.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Mustang Mach-E, shares almost nothing in common with the Mustang V8 muscle car.

At the other end of the electric SUV market, you have the offering from the Blue Oval. The Mustang Mach-E may share a badge from Ford’s famous V8 muscle car, but they are poles apart in similarity.

The Mustang Mach-E has an impressive all-electric range of 292 to 372 miles– depending on which model you choose.

On the road, the Mustang Mach E is good fun to drive and very quick, however, the ride is rather firm and you feel every bump in the road as a result.

Also, prices starting at just over £50,000 and rising to £74,000 may seem steep for some.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Ioniq 5 is a practical and spacious family car that also features a lot of on-board technology.

It seems Hyundai is on a roll these days. Its performance N models are the best in their classes and it seems that their electric cars are doing well, too. The Ioniq 5 has a very bold design, like the Jaguar I-Pace, however, the Hyundai comes with a much cheaper price tag than the bigger British rival– the Ioniq 5 starts from £42,665.

Tall and boxy proportions ensure the Ioniq 5 has plenty of space inside the cabin, with a generous amount of head and legroom for all passengers. There are also two batteries available which give a claimed range of up to 238 miles or 315 miles.