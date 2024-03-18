What are the most affordable hybrid cars on sale today?

To many, hybrids are the best of both worlds. Their low emissions and cheap running costs help owners have a stress-free approach to eco-conscious motoring.

A blend of zero-emission town driving, with spirited internal-combustion power on the open road makes modern hybrids almost drawback free.

The first hybrids went on sale in the UK in the year 2000, with the original Toyota Prius and Honda Insight. But, two and a half decades later, the latest hybrids are now so advanced– they make fully-electric cars seem overpriced.

Here is our guide to the top five most affordable hybrids on the new car market today.

Honda Jazz £26,395

The Honda Jazz is a practical, spacious and reliable hybrid supermini that’s also great value. (Source: Honda UK)

The Honda Jazz is now sold solely as a hybrid – but that’s no bad thing. The Jazz has always had practicality on its side, and this latest model is no exception. Its clever magic rear seats, cavernous boot space and Honda’s superb reputation for reliability make it a perfect all-rounder.

The Jazz, which can be bought for as little as £26,395 for the entry-level Elegance model, can also manage to do 62.8 mpg while producing as little as 82 g/km of CO2, making it a great option for eco-friendly motoring.

Mazda 2 £24,130

The Mazda 2 hybrid is a fun and good looking supermini that shares its components with the Toyota Yaris hybrid. (Source: Mazda UK)

The Mazda 2 has always been one of the most entertaining drives in the supermini class and its sporty pedigree has not been lost with this all-new hybrid model. The new Mazda 2 hybrid might look like a rebadged Toyota Yaris – and that’s because it is – but that is certainly not a negative thing as the Yaris hybrid is one of the best superminis to drive that there is.

The Mazda 2 hybrid can be had for just £24,130 in its most basic format, the Centre-line trim. It also has CO2 emissions as low as 87 g/km and can do up to 74.3 mpg on the combined cycle.

Dacia Jogger £22,995

The Dacia Jogger hybrid offers great value for money, while offering practicality and cheap running costs. (Source: Dacia UK)

The family-friendly Dacia Jogger has recently been given a hybrid powertrain. Not only is the Dacia Jogger great value for money, it’s also the only car on this list with seven seats.

Its vast boot space, boxy ergonomics and spacious interior make the Jogger a very tempting proposition.

Dacia is renowned for producing cars that are family orientated but are also affordable and the new Jogger hybrid starts from just £22,995 for the Expression model.

It also produces only 107 g/km of C02 and does a respectable 57.7 mpg on the combined cycle.

Toyota Yaris £22,630

The Toyota Yaris was the first supermini to offer a hybrid powertrain and it still is one of the best in this market. (Source: Toyota UK)

Toyota has been the king of hybrid technology ever since it launched the original Prius back in 1997, bringing it to the UK three years later. Ever since then, the brand’s hybrid technology has been the best in the business and the Yaris is the smallest car in Toyota’s line-lup that uses both petrol and electric power.

Now in its fourth generation, this latest model can be yours from £22,630 for the basic Icon specification.

Mazda also partnered with Toyota to use the latest Yaris hybrid’s platform and running gear for their new Mazda 2 hybrid – hence why both cars look identical.

The Yaris produces CO2 emissions as low as 92 g/km and can do up to 70.6 mpg combined.

Renault Clio £21,295

The Renault Clio E-tech hybrid is one of the most affordable hybrids on sale today. (Source: Renault UK)

The cheapest hybrid currently on sale today is the Renault Clio E-tech hybrid. Starting from just £21,295 for the basic Evolution model, this French hatchback has a lot to give.

The Renault Clio has always been at the top of the supermini class, with its impressive driving dynamics, good looks and affordable prices. Now available as a hybrid for the first time, Renault has moved to give even more choice to its ever-popular classic.

The E-tech hybrid Clio produces CO2 emissions as low as 96 g/km and has a combined fuel economy figure of 67.3 mpg.

(Upcoming hybrid)

MG3 £18,495

The latest MG3 will be the cheapest hybrid on sale with a starting price of £18,495. (Source: MG UK)

The recently revealed MG3 hybrid+ will be the cheapest new hybrid on sale with a price tag of just £18,495 for the basic SE trim.

The MG3 first went on sale here in the UK in 2013, but now this new second-generation car has big boots to fill in the very competitive world of hybrid superminis.

The new MG3 will come with MG’s seven-year or 80,000 mile warranty, produce 134bhp from its Hybrid+ powertrain and come as standard with dual-screen technology, Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 16-inch alloys and a reversing camera.

It is due to go on sale in the UK later in the year.