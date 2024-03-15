Skoda targets the small electric SUV class with new Epiq

Skoda has revealed the name for its new all-electric city crossover, along with a glimpse of what the newcomer will look like.

At just 4.1 metres in length, the new Skoda Epiq will be able to carry five passengers and will have a luggage capacity of 490 litres.

It will have an all-electric range of more than 248 miles on a single charge, and will be the firm’s smallest and most affordable EV yet.

The new Epiq is the second of six new electric vehicles to be launched by Skoda in the coming years.

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Skoda Auto said: “The coming Skoda Epiq will package a lot of car for an attractive price and a big interior with a compact size. Our customers want choices, which is why we are expanding our growing e-portfolio into this popular segment.”

The baby crossover will adopt Skoda’s new design language consisting of a ‘Tech-Deck Face’ and T-shaped front LED headlights.

The Epiq will also be the first production vehicle to feature Skoda’s minimalist ‘Modern Solid’ interior, which will use durable, and sustainable materials. The interior also shows off a ‘free-floating’ centre console, and there are Skoda’s famous ‘Simply Clever’ features such as bag hooks, cargo elements and an underfloor storage compartment.

The Skoda Epiq will be unveiled in 2025 and is set to cost around £21,000 when it goes on sale shortly after its reveal.