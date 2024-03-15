Not all EVs come with big price tags; there are cheaper alternatives

Value for money is usually one of the biggest sticking points when it comes to considering the purchase of an EV.

You may think that all EVs come with hefty price tags – but that’s not always the case.

If you are in the market for an EV and don’t need a car with a large battery pack that will do 300 miles on a single charge, some alternatives still offer a decent range for a fraction of the cost.

Here is a guide to the most affordable electric cars on sale.

Fiat 500e £28,195

The 500e is a fun, retro-styled EV that rivals the Mini electric and is one of the cheapest new EVs on sale.

The famous Fiat 500 with all-electric power, badged 500e, went on sale in 2021, and this little Italian city car offers the conventional car’s cheeky good looks, with zero-emission credentials.

Prices start at just over £28,000 for the hatchback, but you can also get a convertible version with a fabric roof which starts at just over £34,000.

The 500e offers decent driving dynamics with good handling, and a tight turning circle makes it the ideal candidate for the city. However, the cheaper models only have a range of 118 miles, whereas more expensive models can do 199 miles – but the more expensive models do cross over the £30,000 mark.

MG4 £26,995

The MG4 is good looking, fun to drive and great value for money in the compact EV class.

The rear-wheel drive MG4 has made a good first impression here in the UK. Not only is it good fun to drive but it also has value on its side. The range kicks off at £26,995, which is only £100 more than the smaller Vauxhall Corsa Electric.

The entry-level SE can do 218 miles on a single charge while 323 miles is possible (according to WLTP figures) with the top-spec MG4 Trophy at £36,495. There’s even a performance XPower model that packs over 400bhp.

The MG4 demonstrates that affordability in the EV market can be mixed with driving enjoyment and decent all-electric ranges.

BYD Dolphin £25,490

The BYD Dolphin directly rivals the MG4 and has an impressive all-electric range of 265 miles.

The Dolphin was BYD’s second model to launch here in the UK after the Atto 3. The Dolphin is a direct rival to the MG4, and offers a similar package and five-door practicality. It also comes with a vibrant paint palette, quirky styling and a novel rotating infotainment screen.

With an impressive all-electric range of 265 miles and a comfortable ride, this compact EV is a more suitable car for longer trips.

Vauxhall Corsa Electric £26,895

The Corsa-e in #Yes edition form, is one of the cheapest EVs now on sale, with a price tag of £26,895.

One of Britain’s favourite cars, the Vauxhall Corsa, became available with all-electric power back in 2020, and now a new entry-level model puts it in line with some of the more affordable options.

The Vauxhall Corsa Electric has been criticised in the past for being expensive, but the British brand has tried to rectify this by introducing a more affordable model called the #Yes. It’s priced from £26,895 and comes with a 50kWh battery pack that will give an all-electric range of 221 miles. Its 134bhp motor gives peppy performance, too.

Citroen Ami £8,495

The Citroen Ami is more of a quadricycle than a car and only has a top speed of 28 mph -however it can be your’s for £8,495.

The cheapest EV on sale today is the very cute Citroen Ami. Citroen never planned to sell the Ami here in the UK, but after huge demand for the dinky quadricycle, the firm agreed to bring this little bit of French flair to Britain’s roads.

Available in left-hand-drive only and with a top speed of only 28 mph from an 8bhp motor, the Ami is designed for city streets.

Its electric range of only 45 miles may also be tiny compared to more conventional electric cars, and don’t expect a comfortable drive with the ride being very crashy and bumpy. But the Ami offers cheap zero-emission transportation for the city commuter, with its tight turning circle and small dimensions making it the perfect city runabout.

Upcoming affordable EV

Dacia Spring £14,995

The new Dacia Spring is to revolutionise the world of EVs – priced from £14,995.

For the first time ever, Dacia will be bringing its eagerly anticipated Spring city car to the UK, with prices set to be ground-breaking in the EV market.

The Dacia Spring will rival the likes of the Fiat 500e and it will come with a claimed all- electric range of 137 miles around town and a range of 186 miles on the extra urban cycle, making it go further on a charge than the cheapest 500e.

The Dacia Spring will be available to buy here in the UK later this year exclusively in a practical five-door bodystyle, and promises to bring EVs to the masses.