Volkswagen makes ID.7 even more practical with new Tourer variant

Volkswagen has added to its flourishing line-up of ID electric vehicles with a more practical version of its ID.7 – the Tourer.

It’ll join a small number of electric estate cars when it arrives in the UK this summer, with a 605-litre boot bringing a reasonable 73-litre jump in capacity over the standard ID.7. This luggage room can also be increased to 1,714 litres with the rear seats folded flat – an increase over the 1,586 you’d get from the regular car.

The ID.7 Tourer features Volkswagen’s latest in-car tech

The ID.7 Tourer will also be available with a new 86kWh battery capable of returning a claimed 427 miles of range though a smaller 77kWh version will still be available.

That larger battery will also be available with a speedy 200kW charging capacity, which means that it could be taken from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes. Opting for the smaller battery sees this charging capacity drop slightly to 175kW, which will still deliver a 10 to 80 per cent charge in 28 minutes.

When it comes to the interior of the Tourer things remain much the same as the regular ID.7. There’s a large central touchscreen running Volkswagen’s latest software, while Artificial Intelligence (AI) service ChatGPT has been integrated for the first time, allowing the driver to change and tweak different areas of the car via voice commands alone.

A long wheelbase means plenty of space for rear-seat passengers

A panoramic sunroof will be available as standard and, thanks to smart glass, can be switched from opaque to transparent at the touch of a button. However, all cars get plenty of standard equipment including LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels and roof rails. All versions get an augmented reality head-up display on board as standard, too.

A range of accessories will also be available for the ID.7 with a ‘luggage compartment plug-in module’ allowing owners to install a bicycle carrier which can be folded out using a foot switch, while a roof box can add 460 litres of storage space to the Tourer if required.

The new ID.7 Tourer is expected to go on sale this summer, with full pricing announced closer to that time.