Hello yellow! Nissan brings back vibrant hue on revised-for-2024 Juke

Nissan is hoping buyers can fall in love again with the Juke by choosing Valentine’s Day to reveal a revised version.

The updated Juke receives a whole host of interior tweaks, a new trim level and paint colours to keep the Juke desirable in the competitive crossover segment.

Chief among the interior changes is a new infotainment screen. It now measures 12.3 inches in size and has been angled towards the driver to ‘enhance the cockpit-feeling which Juke customers really like’, says Nissan.

The Juke’s stylish look remains as part of this update. (Nissan)

The system’s home screen has been redesigned allowing the driver to configure different widgets for functions they use most frequently, there’s improved voice recognition, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have been added, and the system can even play videos from a USB when the car is stationary.

N-Connecta models and above get a new 12.3-inch TFT screen instead of traditional dials, which allow the driver to change between two different designs and cycle through a mixture of information, such as eco-drive performance, tyre pressure monitoring, sat-nav mapping and fuel economy.

Nissan has also made a number of subtle improvements to the interior, including adding USB-A and USB-C charging points in the front and back, wireless phone charging for N-Connecta models and above, and a larger glovebox.

A far larger 12.3-inch touchscreen is now fitted. (Nissan)

The safety equipment has been updated, too, with the standard fitment of Intelligent Driver Alertness, and there’s a higher resolution reversing camera for all trim levels.

The mid-life refresh also sees a new N-Sport trim level which adds a black roof, wheels, door mirrors, wheel arch inserts, grille and A-and B-pillars, and yellow detailing inside. Yellow also returns to the Juke’s colour palette, now called ‘Iconic Yellow’, while a new Pearl White shade has been added along with a ‘sparklier’ Pearl Black.

Engine choices remain as before, so there’s the option of a 112bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol, and a 141bhp hybrid which pairs a 93bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 48bhp electric motor.

Hybrid engines continue to be available on the Nissan Juke. (Nissan)

Nissan has axed the Acenta trim level with the range now starting with Acenta Premium, while the new N-Sport trim level shares top billing with Tekna+. Prices have risen by £900 with the range now starting from £23,485 and the new Juke will go on sale at the beginning of March.