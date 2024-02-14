Facelifted Skoda Octavia revealed with upgraded engines and ChatGPT integration

Skoda has revealed an updated version of its popular Octavia, which brings significant technology upgrades and next-generation engines.

The Octavia is by far Skoda’s most popular car, with more than seven million examples sold across four generations, the latest of which was introduced in 2020. Styling changes on this new model are fairly small, and include subtly redesigned bumpers, an updated version grille and new Matrix LED headlights.

Moving inside, the Octavia is available with the option of a larger 13-inch touchscreen with a digital instrument cluster included as standard. Skoda will soon introduce the AI ChatGPT chatbot into its own voice assistant, which will expand the range of functions available.

ChatGPT will soon be introduced to the new Skoda Octavia. (Skoda)

Skoda will offer nine ‘Design Selection’ combinations in the Octavia’s interior, with a greater use of sustainable and recycled materials being used. This includes ‘eco’ leather tanned using coffee husks rather than chemicals. Like the current model, the Octavia will be sold as both a large hatchback and an estate car.

Though plug-in hybrid models will likely follow in the future, at launch the Octavia will be available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. Power outputs range from 114bhp in the entry-level 1.5-litre petrol or 2.0-litre diesel, increasing to 262bhp with the top-spec vRS model. The latter boasts 20bhp more than before. Mild-hybrid technology is also available on the 1.5-litre petrol engine when paired to a DSG automatic transmission.

Skoda has enhanced the range of safety features available with a new attention and drowsiness assist that is able to sense when a driver is both distracted or fatigued. There’s an optional park assist feature that can not only autonomously park but also exit a space, while a feature that allows drivers to park the car using the Skoda app is coming soon.

The Octavia will be available in four trim levels – SE Technology, SE L, Sportline and vRS – with prices likely to start from around £27,000 when sales begin later in the year.