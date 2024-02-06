Audi celebrates motorsport heritage with new RS 6 GT

Audi is harking back to its motorsport heritage with a new limited-edition version of its RS 6 performance estate – the GT.

Just 660 examples will be produced worldwide – of which 60 will make their way to the UK – with each priced at £176.975. Though it shares the same basic layout as the ‘standard’ RS 6, the GT has been comprehensively re-developed to make it even sharper and more engaging to drive.

The interior gets sportier materials

The 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine produces the same 621bhp as the regular RS 6, but thanks to a number of lightweight materials it’ll manage the 0-60mph sprint in 3.1 seconds – slightly quicker than the standard car. It’ll top out at a limited 190mph, too.

Audi has also revised the RS 6’s suspension setup, with a drop in ride height of 10mm over the regular RS 6. The entire car takes direct inspiration from the RS 6 GTO concept from 2020, which itself was influenced by the Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO race car from 1989.

The GT is available in a series of paint options

The GT gains a more pronounced look through a front grille and air intakes finished in gloss black, while a large front splitter helps to give the car a more impactful appearance. The redesigned bonnet is crafted from carbon fibre, too, while the integrated air inlets behind the 22-inch wheels help to boost brake cooling. The wheel arches surrounding the wheels are made from carbon fibre, too.

The side skirts and wing mirror covers are made from the same lightweight material, while around the back the tailgate has been redesigned with a lowered loading edge to make the car appear more ‘hunkered down’ to the road. There’s also a large double rear wing which takes inspiration directly from motorsport.

Buyers of the GT can choose from three colours, with the first white finish blending together with traditional Audi Sport colours of black, grey and red. There’s also the option of grey and black metallic. Two decal packages are available as well.