For sale, one careful owner – the late Queen Elizabeth

The late Queen's Range Rover, specially commissioned by the Royal Househould in 2016, has gone on sale priced at a cool £224,850.

A similar car without the royal pedigree would be expected to fetch about £50,000.

The West Midland-built car was used for chauffeuring the Queen and her husband, the late Duke of Edinburgh, on a number of high-profile occasions.

It also played a starring role during Barack Obama’s state visit to the UK in 2016, with the Duke of Edinburgh seen driving his wife and the then US president and first lady Michelle Obama.

A number of modifications were made by the Land Rover Workshop in Gaydon to fit the Royal Household’s requirements, including side steps and a police siren.

These have since been removed, though a set of grab handles requested by the Queen, and a warning label for hte siren, have been retained.

The Range Rover Autobiography has covered just 18,000 miles, and has a cream leather interior.

The long-wheelbase model was selected to provide extra legroom for travelling dignitaries. The screens in the rear head restraints, which were removed have been reinstated for the new owner.

For anybody interested, the car is on offer through Bramley Motor Cars in Guildford.

Matt Bird, deputy editor of the PistonHeads website, said: “There are few finer ways to travel than in the back of a long-wheelbase Range Rover.

"This model is desirable enough already, but to know this was personal transport for the late Queen and Prince Phillip elevates this Range Rover onto another plane of specialness entirely.

"This would have been one of the final vehicles specified by Her Majesty; that it remains with some of those features intact is lovely to see. Knowing that this vehicle was used for the Obamas on a state visit only furthers the appeal. For those enamoured with the Royal family, it’s an unrepeatable and wonderful piece of history."

For those who may struggle to afford the asking price, the same dealer also has a black Lada Niva for sale for £21,850.