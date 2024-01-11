Volkswagen opens orders for new Tiguan SUV

Volkswagen has announced that prices for its new third-generation Tiguan start from £34,060, with orders for the new SUV now open.

The latest generation of Tiguan brings some big advancements compared to its predecessor, including a stylish new design incorporating advanced LED lightning, with light strips at both the front and rear.

Inside is where you’ll find the bulk of the changes over the previous car, with the Tiguan getting a range of new technologies, including touchscreens measuring up to 15 inches and a clever OLED rotary control that can be used to adjust features such as driver settings and volume.

The new Tiguan gets a more modern look. (Volkswagen)

At launch, the Tiguan is available with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with either 128bhp or 148bhp, along with a 148bhp 2.0-litre diesel. All new Tiguans also feature a DSG automatic gearbox as standard.

Later in the year, Volkswagen will also introduce a sportier 2.0-litre petrol engine with four-wheel-drive, along with a new generation of plug-in hybrid that combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for up to 268bhp. These are also said to travel up to 62 miles on a charge.

Prices kick off from £34,060 for a version simply called the ‘Tiguan’, with standard equipment including a 12.9-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch touchscreen, reversing camera and a broad range of driver assistance features.

There’s a range of technology in this new SUV. (Volkswagen)

Up next, the Life grade packs larger 18-inch alloy wheels and wireless smartphone charging, along with adaptive cruise control and three-zone climate control. Prices for this grade start from £35,905.

The high-spec Elegance grade is available from £39,275 and brings upgraded LED headlights with a signature lighting strip, as well as keyless entry, an electric tailgate and heated and massaging front seats.

At the top of the range, the R-Line costs from £39,680 and brings large 20-inch alloy wheels, microfibre seat upholstery and a generally sportier look inside and out.

The Volkswagen Tiguan is now available to order, with first deliveries expected by the middle of the year.