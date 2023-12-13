Electric Range Rover teased as waiting list opens

Land Rover is currently one of the largest car firms that has yet to sell an EV, but that will change in 2024 with the introduction of the Range Rover Electric.

Officially teased for the first time to coincide with the waiting list for this new SUV opening, the Range Rover Electric is expected to closely resemble conventionally-powered versions but will get a range of unique touches to set it apart.

These include a specific grille that is more ‘closed’ than petrol and diesel Range Rovers, along with a sliding charging flap. Specific wheel designs with an ‘EV’ emblem have also been displayed.

It will be Land Rover’s first all-electric model. (JLR)

Land Rover says its first EV is the ‘most anticipated Range Rover of recent times’, and though it has not revealed any official powertrain or range details, it has said that performance will be ‘comparable to a flagship Range Rover V8’ – which produces a generous 606bhp. A range of more than 300 miles is likely, with a huge battery likely to be used.

Prototypes of the Range Rover Electric are already on the road, with testing said to be taking place everywhere from ‘Sweden to Dubai’. Thomas Muller, executive director of product engineering of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), says it will be the ‘quietest and most refined Range Rover’.

Muller added: “The magic ingredients that underpin the success of Range Rover remain unchanged: timeless, reductionist design, a serene cabin and go-anywhere capability – but now offered with zero tailpipe emissions.

Specific ‘EV’ wheels tease the new model. (JLR)

“And as repeated throughout history, the Range Rover will continue to set the standard. The first of its type. An electric luxury SUV that can deliver on the Range Rover promise. A true global luxury product, as yet unseen in the industry.”

The firm is ensuring that the Range Rover’s typical off-roading ability isn’t lost with this electric model and has said that its towing ability, wading and all-terrain technology will ‘surpass all other electric SUVs’.

Production of the Range Rover Electric will take place in Solihull, West Midlands, alongside existing versions of the SUV. Further information about the new EV is expected in the coming months.