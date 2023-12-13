Citroen’s updated e-Berlingo gains longer range and new look

Citroen has revealed an updated version of its family-focused e-Berlingo, which gets a new design inside and out, as well as a longer range.

The e-Berlingo was introduced in 2021 alongside petrol and diesel versions of this van-based MPV, and though Citroen did axe the internal combustion variants, these were quickly re-introduced as buyers demanded them.

The electric e-Berlingo has now been refreshed, with the most major update being the fitment of a larger 54kWh battery (up from 50kWh), that increases the range by 20 per cent from a claimed 174 miles to 198 miles. A more advanced regenerative braking setup is adopted too, with paddles on the steering wheel now able to control the level of braking.

The e-Berlingo now boasts a range of up to 198 miles. (Citroen)

The same 134bhp electric motor is used as previously, while the e-Berlingo is still capable of an 80 per cent rapid charge in around 30 minutes.

The e-Berlingo gets a new front end, with numerous styling cues from Citroen’s recently revealed e-C3. The grille and bumper are part of the same ‘block’, while there’s a distinctive lighting signature made up of two horizontal elements and one vertical. It’s also one of the first outings for Citroen’s new oval logo, which isn’t used at all on the rear.

Moving inside, the e-Berlingo features a larger 10-inch touchscreen and new configurable digital dial screen. There’s a new steering wheel too, which comes in a trendy rounded-off-square shape. Citroen also says that the ‘overall quality of the interior finish has been improved’, while the e-Berlingo gets the firm’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats for the first time, which get more support and padding.

Like the existing Berlingo, this new version will be available in medium (M) and XL lengths, with the latter being 35cm longer at 4.75m. Up to seven seats are available, while you can also choose it with a ‘Modutop’ roof, which adds additional overhead storage and a panoramic glass roof. Up to 27 storage compartments can be found across the interior, with large sliding doors and an optional independently-opening glass tailgate.

Sales of the new Citroen e-Berlingo will begin in spring 2024, with UK pricing yet to be announced.