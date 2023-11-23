Lunaz’s upcycled DB6 is ‘the most sustainable Aston Martin ever created’

Electric vehicle converter Lunaz has created a more ‘sustainable’ version of the Aston Martin DB6 using a variety of eco-friendly materials.

Billed as a concept for ‘the world’s most sustainable Aston Martin’, the DB6 features Lunaz’s electric powertrain which brings a range of up to 255 miles and a power output of 375bhp. It replaces the DB6’s typical petrol engine, a triple-carburettor petrol with 282bhp on standard cars.

Lunaz has already converted a number of iconic classics to run on electric power, with highlights including models from Bentley, Jaguar and Range Rover. The Silverstone-based firm upcycles and re-engineers existing models before converting them to battery power, substantially upgrading components in the process.

The seats are finished in a variety of eco-friendly materials

However, it’s the variety of eco-friendly materials which set this DB6 apart from ‘regular’ Lunaz versions.

The dashboard face, gear shifter and three-quarter glass handles are made from a biodegradable material which replaces traditional oil-based plastics. It’s made using discarded egg and nut shells which are then bound together to ‘replicate a range of natural high-luxury materials’.

The door cards are trimmed using a bio-based fabric which is crafted from blended plant-based materials including corn and wood pulp which then creates a matte surface.

The doors cards are made from ‘green’ materials

David Lorenz, Lunaz founder, said: “As this magnificent [Aston Martin] DB6 shows, we can create authentic, truly luxurious interiors worthy of the most famous marques using materials with the smallest possible environmental impact. These are very exciting times for us, our clients and our industry.”

Then, there’s the accent piping on the headlining, seats and door cards which uses a leather alternative made from apple pulp which comes as a by-product from making cider, juice and compote. It’s blended with water-based polyurethane to create a soft material which replicates the look and feel of leather. The seats use a variety of recycled fabrics, with the upper areas made from 66 per cent recycled cotton while the remainder uses a combination of polyester, rayon and nylon.

Even the carpets come from recycled materials such as discarded carpets and fishing nets.