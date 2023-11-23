Ex-Jag designer Ian Callum reveals first ‘own-brand’ vehicle

Former Aston Martin and Jaguar designer Ian Callum has unveiled his first ‘own’ vehicle – the Callum Skye, an electric off-road vehicle.

Ian Callum is one of Britain’s most famous car designers, penning hits such as the Ford Puma, Aston Martin DB9 and Jaguar I-Pace. Callum left Jaguar in 2019 after 20 years, and since then has established his own brand.

Initial works included a modernised version of the Aston Martin Vanquish – which Callum originally came up with – but now the designer has created his first own vehicle, the Skye.

Ultra-rapid charging times are promised. (Callum)

It’s described as the ‘world’s most beautiful high-performance multi-terrain vehicle’, and has been designed and engineered in-house. The firm says the Skye’s comfort and refinement set it apart from rivals, particularly with its enclosed cabin, with the vehicle having a ‘2+2’ layout.

The futuristic Skye looks like nothing else on sale and will be fully electric There’s no word on power, but the firm says it ‘expects’ the model to be able to accelerate from 0-60mph in ‘under four seconds’. It’s also equipped with a 42kWh battery, which allows for a range of 170 miles.

Callum also says that customers can opt for a high-power ultra-rapid charging battery that can be replenished from empty to full in ‘under 10 minutes’.

The Callum Skye can be tailored towards road or off-road use. (Callum)

The firm is putting an emphasis on low weight and is targeting 1,150kg from the four-metre-long vehicle, with customers able to choose between more on-road or off-road focused examples depending on their needs.

David Fairbairn, managing director at Callum, adds: “The Callum Skye addresses a void in the market, endowing discerning owners with a bold, beautifully engineered off-road vehicle that beckons to be enjoyed, giving a sense of fun, freedom and escapism.

“It’s an exceptionally capable vehicle with the refinement of boutique craftsmanship. And with its battery options, our ambition is for the Callum Skye to make a big impression on the industry, while ensuring it doesn’t have a negative environmental impact.”

The Jaguar I-Pace was Ian Callum’s last design at the British firm. (Jaguar)

The Skye is currently said to be undergoing testing in the UK and Europe ahead of finalised specifications being announced in spring 2024. There’s currently no indication of pricing, launch date or how many will be produced, but Callum is asking interested customers to register their interest through its website.