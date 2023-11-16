Alfa Romeo’s new special editions celebrate Italian culture

Alfa Romeo has announced a new range-ride ‘Tributo Italiano’ special edition that looks to celebrate the firm’s heritage and association with its home country.

The new special editions will only be available in the colours of the Italian flag – Alfa Red, Montreal Green and Banchise White. In addition, they feature a two-tone livery, courtesy of a contrasting black roof.

The Tributo Italiano special edition is available on Alfa Romeo’s Giulia saloon, as well as the Tonale and Stelvio SUVs. On the latter two cars, the models feature a painted bodykit, with lower areas of the car painted to match the car, rather than in the usual black finish. There are also Italian flags on the door mirrors.

Subtle hints point towards Alfa’s Italian heritage. (Alfa Romeo)

Inside, the special-edition cars feature black perforated leather sports seats with red detailing, while red stitching is used on the dashboard and door panels too.

Standard equipment is generous across the trio of models, with features including heated front seats, an electric boot and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Both the Giulia and Stelvio are available with a 276bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine, with the Stelvio also available with a 207bhp 2.2-litre diesel. As for the Tonale, this is offered with a 158bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 276bhp 1.3-litre plug-in hybrid that offers an electric range of up to 40 miles.

The full range of Alfa Romeo Tributo Italiano special editions is now available to order. Prices start from £44,995 for the Tonale, £48,495 for the Giulia and £54,095 for the Stelvio.