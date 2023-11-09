Mini Countryman John Cooper Works revealed as sporty 296bhp crossover

Mini has revealed the flagship version of its new Countryman SUV line-up – the John Cooper Works.

The new, third-generation Countryman was only revealed in September, with Mini offering petrol versions alongside new electric models that are capable of up to 287 miles from a charge.

In previous generations, the sporty John Cooper Works version has arrived late in the model’s lifetime, but that isn’t the case with this new car, which will arrive early in 2024 alongside the regular petrol and electric versions.

The John Cooper Works packs 296bhp. (Mini)

Powering the John Cooper Works is a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine developing 296bhp and 400Nm of torque, slightly down on the 302bhp the previous car offered. Mini claims a 0-60mph time of 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 155mph. It also comes as standard with all-wheel-drive, with an eight-speed automatic gearbox also being utilised.

Aside from the engine, the Countryman John Cooper Works boasts upgraded brakes with red callipers, along with a performance exhaust system with four pipes, which can have a ‘sound extension’ that pumps further noise into the cabin through the speakers. There’s also a bespoke suspension setup with stiffer springs and dampers to enhance the driving experience.

To separate it from the standard Countryman, the John Cooper Works gets a unique look with the brand’s classic black, red and white colour scheme. There’s a specific lighting signature, while a sportier gloss black grille is used too. Red detailing on the C-pillar helps to separate the body colour from the contrasting roof too.

Inside, like the standard Countryman, there is a minimalist look, with an OLED touchscreen dominating the cabin, with sports seats and red detailing helping to give the model more of a dynamic feel.

The third-generation Countryman gets a bolder look than its predecessor, while also growing in size – being 6cm taller and 13cm longer than the old car – to help make room for a more compact Mini crossover, due in 2024, called the Aceman.

Prices for the new Mini Countryman John Cooper Works start from £41,520, with the model available to reserve now. First deliveries are expected in the first half of 2024.