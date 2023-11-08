Graham Hill collection makes over £470,000 at auction

A collection of memorabilia belonging to two-time Formula 1 World Champion Graham Hill has made over £470,000 at auction.

Hill, who passed away in 1975, had a successful career in motorsport while driving for a number of factory teams including Ferrari, Porsche and Aston Martin. The new collection – which included 59 lots – came directly from the Hill family and charts the driver’s impressive career behind the wheel.

(RM Sotheby’s)

The top-selling lot of the auction was a period Formula 1 helmet. Produced by Bell and wearing a recognisable livery, the helmet was used by Hill in the latter part of his career. When the hammer fell, it had made £138,000.

A 1969 Monaco Grand Prix first place trophy was also a high point in the sale – and is believed to be the first time that a Monaco Grand Prix 1st place trophy had been auctioned – and ended up making £81,600 on the day.

A 1962 FIA Drivers’ World Championship Trophy, which Hill was awarded after winning the title in a BRM, finished up at £49,200 and represented the first time that an FIA Formula 1 World Championship trophy had been offered to the public.

Another highlight of the sale, which was hosted by RM Sotheby’s, was Hill’s 1986 Indianapolis 500 STP Winner’s cheque, which was presented to Hill on his victory at the ‘Indy 500’. Originally awarding $12,500 – with which Hill bought his first aeroplane with – it ended up going for £33,600, representing a considerable uptick on its pre-sale estimate of between £250 and £400.