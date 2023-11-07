Suzuki unveils pair of new models in Milan

Suzuki has introduced a new pair of models with the GSX-S1000GX crossover and GSX-8R expanding the firm’s already wide range of motorcycles.

Unveiled at the Eicma show in Milan, Italy, the GSX-S1000GX pushes Suzuki into a new segment for the first time, blending sports bike characteristics with the more upright stance of a tourer.

It’s powered by a 999cc four-cylinder engine while all versions get a quick-shifter for speedier gearchanges and cruise control which can help to make longer journeys more comfortable. It’s also the first Suzuki motorcycle to get the brand’s new Roll Torque Control, which can calculate the lean angle of the motorbike and adjust torque levels to ensure that the rider can exit a corner cleanly and safely.

There’s also a 6.5-inch TFT screen as standard, bringing smartphone connectivity to allow riders to control maps and make and receive phone calls via the bike’s toggles. A USB socket helps to keep devices topped up, too. Prices for the GSX-S1000GX start at £14,499, with first deliveries expected before Christmas.

The GSX-8R has a full fairing to help deflect weather

The GSX-8R, meanwhile, is a softer and more comfortable take on the GSX-8S, bringing a full fairing for added protection from the wind and rain. It uses the same 776cc parallel twin engine, too, with a two-in-one exhaust system that ensures the 8R both sounds good and meets Euro5 emission standards.

It’s also equipped with a suite of assistance systems with three engine power modes and three traction control settings. There’s also a five-inch TFT screen, with information accessible via a single rocker switch on the left-hand handlebar. Suzuki hasn’t announced pricing for the GSX-8R as yet but has said that it will arrive in dealerships in February 2024.