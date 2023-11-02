Mercedes announces pricing for new E-Class Estate

The new Mercedes E-Class Estate has gone on sale, with a range of different versions and engines available to suit buyers.

The Estate model goes on sale a few months after the standard saloon version, with prices starting from £57,930.

The new E-Class Estate comes with more modern styling than its predecessor, with design details inspired by Mercedes’ electric models. This new car is also larger than its predecessor, while is available with an optional ‘Superscreen’, which includes a glass touchscreen in the dashboard for the front passenger, though it’s not visible to the driver so as to not cause distraction.

The plug-in hybrid model can travel for a claimed 69 miles on electric. (Mercedes)

At launch, there will be a choice of three versions – a 201bhp 2.0-litre petrol (E200), a 194bhp 2.0-litre diesel (E220d) and an E300e plug-in hybrid, which joins a 2.0-litre petrol engine with an electric motor for a combined 309bhp. It also packs a large 25.4kWh battery, which allows for a claimed range of ‘up to 69 miles’.

Prices start from £57,930 for the AMG Line, with standard equipment including 18-inch alloy wheels, a 14.4-inch touchscreen, electric boot and heated front seats.

An AMG Line Advanced trim is available from £61,175, and brings larger 19-inch alloy wheels, along with a 360-degree camera and augmented-reality satellite navigation. Above this, the AMG Line Premium brings the aforementioned Superscreen, along with a 21-speaker Burmester sound system. This costs from £64,055.

The E-Class can be had with an optional passenger touchscreen. (Mercedes)

At the top of the range is the AMG Line Premium Plus, which features 20-inch alloy wheels, massaging seats and a panoramic sunroof for a £69,640 starting price.

The new E-Class Estate is now on sale, with first deliveries expected in early 2024.