Updated Peugeot 208 now available to order

Peugeot has announced that a refreshed version of its 208 supermini is now available to order.

The 208 was Europe’s most popular car in 2021 and 2022, and gains a number of key upgrades as part of this mid-life update. Some of the most notable are under the surface, with the electric e-208 now using a new powertrain.

Pairing a slightly larger 51kWh battery with a more powerful 154bhp electric motor, it increases the claimed range from 225 miles to 248 miles. With 100kW rapid charging capability, the battery can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in ‘less than 30 minutes’.

The 208 gets a modern interior with plenty of screens. (Peugeot)

Peugeot is also introducing two new mild-hybrid versions of the 208, using a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired to a new six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Outputs of 99bhp and 134bhp are available, with Peugeot claiming they can reduce fuel consumption by 15 per cent.

Standard 1.2-litre petrol versions remain available, with a 74bhp naturally-aspirated model available alongside a turbocharged 99bhp unit. Both of these are offered only with manual gearboxes.

Other changes for the 208 include a new ‘three claw’ lighting signature, while higher-spec cars feature a body-colour patterned grille. Selenium Grey and Agueda Yellow are two new colours available as well. Inside, a 10-inch touchscreen is now provided as standard, along with a new 3D digital instrument panel.

Prices for the refreshed 208 start from £20,400 for the petrol model, £23,300 for the hybrid and £32,400 for the electric e-208.

Standard equipment on the Active includes a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto and LED lights. The mid-range Allure model brings front and rear parking sensors and navigation, while the top-spec GT adds larger 17-inch alloy wheels, a reversing camera and keyless entry.