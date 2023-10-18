Toyota’s Hilux takes inspiration from Dakar Rally with new GR Sport II

Hilux GR Sport

Toyota is aiming to push its Hilux pick-up truck ‘to new heights’ with the introduction of a new GR Sport II specification.

Drawing inspiration from the legendarily gruelling Dakar Rally, the Hilux GR Sport II has a number of tweaks and changes which should help to make it even more capable over difficult terrain.

The 17-inch wheels get all-terrain tyres

Powered by a 201bhp 2.8-litre engine, the GR Sport II gains more ground clearance thanks to a bump in ride height of 20mm. The front and rear tracks have been widened by 140mm and 150mm respectively, while the approach angle has been improved as well. A new ‘air curtain’ structure also helps the Hilux to perform better in terms of aerodynamics, with a revised bumper and fog lamp bezel reducing drag overall.

New monotube dampers replace the standard twin-tube versions for a more stable, confidence-inspiring ride while 17-inch wheels gain all-terrain tyres. Toyota has also beefed-up the Hilux’s brakes through larger front discs and new rear discs which replace the standard drums.

There’s a large central display in the middle of the dash

The exterior design has also been tweaked with a new mesh front grille which frames the Toyota name, while a number of GR Sport badges are fitted across the truck. Inside, there’s a black monochrome theme throughout contrasted by red accents in areas such as the seats, gearshift paddles and pedals. The sport seats are trimmed in a blend of synthetic suede and leather while in the middle of the dash sits a new eight-inch infotainment display which incorporates both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity systems.