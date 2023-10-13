Two in three EV buyers considering used for their next purchase – survey

Two in three buyers who are thinking of buying an electric vehicle as their next car expect to purchase a used one, a new survey has found.

Plus, buying a used electric car appeals more to women than men, though they were evenly split when considering nearly new EVs less than two years old. However, those who were currently driving a petrol or diesel car were the most likely to opt for a used EV, compared with just 18 per cent of those who currently own a battery-powered vehicle.

The poll of 2,000 in-market buyers in September by eBay Motors Group also highlighted the main concerns of those people who were considering buying a used EV.

The primary issue – which 43 per cent admitted to – was that the costs to buy were too high, followed by the quality and performance of the batteries. Other concerns included maintenance and servicing costs, while 28 per cent of respondents were concerned about the range on a used EV being less than on a new version. However, only 15 per cent were concerned about lower resale values.

Lucy Tugby, marketing director of eBay Motors Group, said: “With rising new EV registrations gradually generating more volumes in the used market, buying secondhand is becoming a realistic consideration for a growing number of car buyers.