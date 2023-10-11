Jaguar’s F-Type ZP Edition is the firm’s last petrol sports car

Jaguar has unveiled the final version of its F-Type – the ZP Edition – as it marks the end of petrol sports cars for the firm.

The British marque has a long-running history of making sports cars, but is soon set to switch to only producing EVs as it becomes a ‘modern luxury all-electric brand’. To mark the end, Jaguar has revealed the F-Type ZP Edition – a limited last-of-the-line model.

Inspired by two of Jaguar’s iconic E-Type racing cars from the 1960s, the ZP Edition has been created by the firm’s Special Vehicle (SV) team. Available in two new colours of Oulton Blue with a red leather interior and Crystal Grey with a navy interior, they also feature hand-painted racing roundels on the doors – a feature seen on racing Jaguars in period.

New colours hark back to classic Jaguar models. (Jaguar)

The colours perfectly mirror the ‘E-Type ZP Collection’, revealed earlier this year, which is a collection of seven pairs of restored E-Types made by Jaguar Classic. Inside, the ZP Edition features a unique interior with bespoke seat fluting, while 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels and various black detailing elements complete the look.

Though Jaguar also sells its F-Type with four-cylinder engines too, it’s the brand’s legendary 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine that powers the ZP Edition, producing 567bhp and 700Nm of torque. This allows the F-Type to accelerate from 0-60mph in just 3.5 seconds and onto an electronically-limited top speed of 186mph.

Rawdon Glover, managing director of Jaguar, said: “As Jaguar embarks on the boldest transformation in its history, to become a modern luxury all-electric brand from 2025, this is an unrepeatable celebration of Jaguar’s internal combustion sports car provenance.

Bespoke interior combinations are also used for the ZP Edition. (Jaguar)

“The F-Type has captivated sports car drivers for more than a decade, just as the E-Type did five decades before it. The ZP Edition is the ultimate celebration of that lineage, joining an illustrious roster of heritage-inspired collector’s editions including the 2015 Project 7 and 2020 Heritage 60 Edition.”