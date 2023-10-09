Updated Jeep Wrangler to cost from £60,785

Jeep Wrangler

Jeep has announced that its refreshed Wrangler will cost from £60,785 before first deliveries commence in the first half of 2024.

The updated Wrangler gains a new grille with black textured slots, while a new ‘trail-ready’ antenna has been integrated into the windscreen to replace the ‘traditional’ steel mast of the previous version. Jeep also says that this change prevents the antenna from snagging on leaves or branches when travelling off-road.

Inside, the Wrangler benefits from new 12-way power front seats and Jeep’s latest 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto both integrated as standard.

In the UK, the Wrangler gets a single engine option – whereas several are available in Jeep’s native America – which is a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder linked to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The Wrangler will be available in two specifications – Sahara and Rubicon. The entry-level trim level brings many standard features, including 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and leather seats, as well as a nine-speaker Alpine premium audio system and keyless entry and start.