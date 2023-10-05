New Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X pricing revealed

Triumph 400 Speed and Scrambler X

Triumph’s new 400 range of motorcycles will start from £4,995 when it arrives in dealerships in January 2024.

Both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X will be the newest additions to Triumph’s modern retro range of motorcycles. They’re both powered by a liquid-cooled 398cc single-cylinder engine driven through a six-speed gearbox.

Both bikes use the same single-cylinder engine

As with other Triumph models, it has a classic-inspired design, with the Speed taking a more road-focused approach through 17-inch wheels and a slightly sleeker overall look. You also get four-piston caliper braking up front with all versions getting ABS as standard for both front and rear. There’s also a part-LCD dashboard which features all key information such as fuel gauge and gear indicator.

Triumph Motorcycles’ chief commercial officer Paul Stroud said: “The response to the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X has been phenomenal and we know that customers across the world have been eagerly awaiting the price.

“We want to make these bikes as accessible and competitive as possible, and we hope these prices will surprise and excite potential customers in every market. We believe we’re offering incredible value, both in terms of initial purchase price and overall cost of ownership.”

The Scrambler, meanwhile, adopts a more adventure-ready design with a taller seat height than the Speed coming alongside wheels shod in chunkier, more off-road-focused tyres.