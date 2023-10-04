Motorist fined for taping a leaf to obscure their number plate

There are times when camouflage is needed & can look good. Leaves attached to your number plate with double-sided tape is neither.

Vehicle stopped A3, Guildford as still visible to #VanguardRST while driving in excesss of the speed limit.

FPN for leaves & TOR for speed issued. pic.twitter.com/dotdqpz78Q

— Surrey RoadSafe (@SurreyRS) October 4, 2023