Mazda 2 Hybrid given a more distinctive look for 2024

Mazda has revealed an updated version of its ‘2 Hybrid’ as the firm looks to make its supermini stand out further from its Toyota Yaris sibling.

The Mazda2 Hybrid was introduced last year as essentially a rebadged version of the Toyota Yaris, with no noticeable styling changes. However, to help separate the two cars, the Mazda version has now been given its own front-end design.

Thanks to a new front bumper and grille design, the Mazda is now far more distinctive than before. The rounded-off grille also helps the supermini to slot more neatly into Mazda’s existing line-up, whereas previously it looked like an outlier. Around the back, the 2 Hybrid also features a new tailgate garnish to further differentiate it.

Small updates help to give the supermini more of a ‘Mazda’ design.

Not to be confused with Mazda’s own ‘2’ supermini, which remains on sale as a more affordable petrol-only model, the Hybrid uses Toyota’s efficient 1.5-litre petrol-electric setup, delivering particularly strong fuel economy.

The new Mazda model will also benefit from an improved hybrid system, as well as a larger infotainment system and additional technology – changes also being introduced to the Yaris.

Jeremy Thomson, managing director of Mazda UK said: “The Mazda 2 Hybrid is a popular addition to our line-up in the UK and we have good demand for the car in our dealerships.

The Mazda 2 Hybrid also gets a new touchscreen as part of model-year updates. (Mazda)

“With the Mazda2 Hybrid sold alongside the recently updated Mazda2, we are giving customers in the supermini segment the choice of two distinct models, depending on their needs.”