Skoda’s new Kodiaq to gain sharper design and ‘even more interior space’

Skoda Kodiaq

The new Skoda Kodiaq will gain a more ‘powerful’ design along with an increase in cabin space when it debuts on October 4.

The new replacement for the popular seven-seater – which is the largest SUV in Skoda’s range – has been showcased in a series of sketches ahead of its formal unveil next week.

The drawings show a car which follows the same boxy, upright design as its predecessor, though modernised with squared-off wheel arches and a more sculpted front end. This latest-generation Kodiaq also gains Skoda’s new Top LED Matrix headlights for plenty of illumination at night.

Oliver Stefani, head of Skoda Design, said: “The all-new Kodiaq is both modern and dynamic, with a strikingly distinctive look. In line with the ‘form follows function’ principle, we have incorporated the first elements of our future Modern Solid design language. The design not only emphasises practicality but also enhances the aerodynamics with its dynamic shape.”

The push buttons can be configured to control a variety of functions

Wheels of between 17- and 20 inches will be available on the new Kodiaq while a new optional dark chrome finish is applied to the D-pillar. At the rear, there’s a new red bar which connects the lights while Skoda’s badging appears on the boot in letter form.