Fiat 600e to go on sale next month, starting at £32,995

Fiat has announced its brand new 600e will be priced from £32,995 when it goes on sale next month.

Billed as Fiat’s ‘return to the B-segment hatchback market’, the new pure-electric 600e is being positioned as the bigger brother to the 500e, and will take other electric crossovers such as the Kia e-Niro, Hyundai Kona and Volvo’s EX30.

As Fiat is part of carmaker Stellantis, the 600e shares much of its mechanicals with its siblings, including the new Jeep Avenger, such as its platform, 54kWh battery and 154bhp electric motor.

The 600e boasts a range of up to 249 miles. (Fiat)

Fiat claims a WLTP-tested 250-mile combined range and a 375-mile range in the city. The 600e can be charged up to speeds of 100kW, meaning a 20 to 80 per cent top-up from a suitable rapid charger will take less than 30 minutes, while its on-board 11kW charger means an overnight charge at home will be completed in less than six hours. A Mode 2 charging cable needed for this isn’t standard equipment, though – it’s a pricey £400 option.

The entry-level 600e (RED) comes in at £32,995 and features 16-inch steel wheels with ‘bi-colour’ covers, LED headlights, rear parking sensors and a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As for safety systems, there’s traffic sign information, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and six airbags.

The (RED) also comes with Fiat-monogrammed seats made from recycled fabric, and plenty of red detailing in keeping with Fiat’s partnership with (RED) – an organisation that fights global health emergencies like AIDS. Despite this, the 600e (RED) only comes painted in white with just red and black available as a £600 option.

The 600e comes generously equipped as standard. (Fiat)

The range-topping La Prima is priced at £36,995 and only comes in four bright colours that are called ‘Sun of Italy’ (orange), ‘Sea of Italy’ (green), ‘Earth of Italy’ (sand), and ‘Sky of Italy’ (blue). La Prima cars also get 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a matt ivory painted dashboard fascia, ivory-coloured synthetic leather seats, all-round parking sensors and a 180-degree rear parking camera, a wireless charging pad, a six-way electric driver’s seat with a massaging function, an adjustable boot floor and a hands-free electric tailgate.

Fiat UK has previously suggested to PA that it is considering adding a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid engine to the range, which would be badged ‘600’.

It would follow a similar move by sister firm Jeep with its Avenger crossover. The latter was only initially available with an electric powertrain, but the American car brand confirmed it would expand the model’s line-up to include a mild-hybrid petrol version due to customer wishes.