Toyota’s battery ‘breakthrough’ will see electric cars with 620-mile range by 2027

Toyota has announced that a ‘breakthrough’ in electric car battery technology will see significantly longer-range EVs on sale at a cheaper cost by 2027.

The Japanese firm has announced details about its four next-generation batteries as it looks ahead to future electric car development.

Toyota currently just has one electric car on sale, the bZ4X, which has a claimed range of around 270 miles. However, the firm is gearing up to open new electric car factories in 2026 that will introduce the firm’s ‘Performance’ battery, increasing the range to around 500 miles when combined with improved aerodynamics. Toyota also says the battery will be 20 per cent cheaper than its current EV.

Toyota currently only sells one electric car, the bZ4X. (Toyota)

A range of batteries will be offered to customers as technology progresses, as well as a ‘Popularisation’ pack that aims to bring a significantly lower cost than current units – up to 40 per cent, the firm says. This will likely be used in Toyota’s entry-level electric models.

In 2027 Toyota is hoping to introduce solid-state batteries, which feature a different make-up to traditional lithium-ion packs (which are primarily used in EVs currently) and have a far higher energy density. The firm says it has had a ‘breakthrough’ with the technology, which will allow much longer ranges and reduced charging times without affecting the battery life.

Toyota expects these solid-state batteries to be introduced in 2027-2028 and bring a range of up to 1000km (621 miles), along with a 10 to 80 per cent recharge in just 10 minutes.

Toyota has teased a lower, more aerodynamic EV. (Toyota)