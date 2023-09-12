New Peugeot e-3008 revealed with 435-mile range

Striking new SUV is bolder than its predecessor

Peugeot has unveiled its new 3008 SUV in full, boasting a bold new design inside and out and electric versions for the first time.

The current-generation 3008 helped to signal a new era for Peugeot back in 2016, introducing a vibrant exterior design and higher-quality interior that helped it to become one of the best-selling models in its segment.

Though Peugeot showed the first images of the 3008 last week, the model has now been revealed in full, showing its coupe-like ‘fastback’ design. At 4.54m in length, it’s slightly longer than the current car, yet even with its sloped roof, retains the same 520-litre boot capacity as the outgoing model.

The new e-3008 boasts a range of up to 435 miles. (Peugeot)

Key design details include a ‘floating’ rear spoiler, ultra-thin LED headlights and a body-coloured grille made from various painted elements.

It’s the first car to use Stellantis’ new STLA Medium platform, which will go on to be used in a range of future models from various brands in this group, with this bringing some big improvements when it comes to technology.

It also allows for the introduction of the e-3008 for the first time, with three different versions set to be available. There will be the 210bhp ‘Standard Range’, 230bhp ‘Long Range’ – which will offer the standout claimed range of 435 miles – along with a 320bhp twin-motor all-wheel-drive model at the top of the range.

The 3008 features a new interior design. (Peugeot)

Peugeot hasn’t revealed battery sizes, but has said the 3008 can charge at up to 160kW, allowing for a 20 to 80 per cent charge in half an hour. Peugeot will also offer the 3008 with a 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine, as well as a plug-in hybrid.

Inside, the 3008’s interior is quite different to Peugeot’s other models, courtesy of the latest version of the firm’s i-Cockpit, which features a curved 21-inch screen, as well central i-toggles to access shortcuts and a redesigned steering wheel.

The new Peugeot 3008 is set to go on sale in February 2024, with prices to be announced nearer that date.

