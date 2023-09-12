Nearly half of drivers don’t know ULEZ requirements – survey

Ultra Low Emission Zone

More than three-quarters of drivers aren’t aware of their car’s emissions standard while nearly half don’t know the entry requirements for London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ), a new survey has found.

Just 56 per cent of drivers knew what was required to enter the ULEZ, while 81 per cent didn’t know what Euro Emissions Standard their vehicle was. It’s this standard which dictates cars that can enter the ULEZ zone without charge – generally, petrol cars which were first registered after 2005 (Euro 4) and diesel models registered after September 2015 (Euro 6).

? The ULEZ has expanded across all London boroughs to help clear London’s air View an interactive map to see where the expanded zone operates ? https://t.co/spbasew51K pic.twitter.com/5gCQ9qb15u — TfL (@TfL) September 8, 2023

The zone went through a significant expansion on August 29, where it was expanded to cover all London boroughs and now includes a number of popular destinations such as London Heathrow, Twickenham Stadium and Chessington World of Adventures.

Separate figures obtained by the RAC show that more than 690,000 licensed vehicles in the whole of London are likely to be non-compliant, but this does not include other types of vehicles or those which ‘enter’ London from neighbouring

Only 19 per cent of the 4,247 UK motorists questioned by Caura – an app which allows drivers to pay for emissions zones or book a service with a garage – knew what the requirements to enter Oxford’s Zero Emissions Zone were, while only 29 per cent of those spoken to could identify what the requirements for driving in a Clean Air Zone (CAZ).