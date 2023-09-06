Royal Enfield revives Bullet name in Europe for new retro-inspired model

Royal Enfield Bullet

Royal Enfield’s iconic Bullet name is back on a new range of classic-inspired motorcycles.

The Bullet moniker has been associated with Enfield since the 1930s, but has now been revived for a new model powered by an air-cooled 349cc single-cylinder engine. It’s an engine already used in a number of Enfield models such as the Meteor and Hunter, too. Enfield claims a total power output of 20.2bhp, too, while all Bullet versions come with five-speed gearbox.

Priced from £4,629, the Bullet is available in three colour options, with Black or Maroon coming as standard with the Black Gold version upping the price to £4,709. This latter version also gets a copper and gold 3D badge, copper pinstriping and blacked-out engine components.

B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield said “To me, the Bullet has been an undeniable symbol of resilient engineering and aesthetics. It has endured war and peace with unflinching reliability and has been an ally for over 90 years to the bravest of the brave.

The Bullet is powered by an air-cooled engine

“Pinstriped and handcrafted by three generations of artisans, the Bullet has retained its regal appeal without surrendering to fads and whims.”