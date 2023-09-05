BMW broadens iX1 line-up with new eDrive20

BMW iX1

BMW has added a new entry-level model to its iX1 electric SUV line-up.

The new eDrive20 starts from £44,460 – undercutting the eDrive30 which costs from £53,295 – yet will still be able to deliver up to 296 miles from a single charge. Three specifications will be available – Sport, xLine and M Sport – with all able to go from 0-60mph in 8.5 seconds and onwards to a top speed of 106mph.

The new eDrive20 has plenty of range

As standard, all versions come with a 64.7kWh battery, which can be charged in as little as 29 minutes at a rapid charger to take the state of charge from 10 to 80 per cent. Hooked up to an 11kW home charger the iX1 can be fully charged in around six and a half hours.

The iX1 comes with plenty of equipment as standard, too, including two-zone air conditioning, a reversing camera and a ‘variety’ of driver assistance systems. Plus, BMW’s new Operating System 9 is included, which gives access to a number of connected services as well as over-the-air updates to ensure that the system is kept up to date.

The main system is controlled via one large curved display