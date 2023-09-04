Renault Scenic returns as an electric SUV

Renault is rebooting its Scenic name into an electric SUV.

The nameplate was first used on a popular compact MPV launched in 1996, but disappeared in 2020 due to the falling popularity of people-carriers. The model name was then shelved – until now.

Debuting today at the IAA Mobility show in Munich, Germany, the new Scenic E-Tech isn’t an MPV though, but a pure-electric SUV.

The new Scenic boasts a range of up to 385 miles. (Renault)

It’ll sit above the Megane E-Tech when it arrives next year, and will be joined by the new Renault 5 electric supermini, also launching in 2024, as the French firm supercharges its EV line-up.

In a similar fashion to the original Scenic and Megane of the mid-1990s, the new Scenic E-Tech is being positioned as a larger, more family-friendly model to the five-door Megane E-Tech hatchback. It has a boxier, more SUV-like look that’s been designed to maximise interior space, and it’ll rival other electric SUVs such as the Volkswagen ID.4, Ford Mustang Mach-E and the forthcoming Peugeot e-3008.

Inside, the dashboard is of a similar design to the Megane E-Tech’s with a pair of crisp screens, although for the Scenic, there’s a larger 12-inch infotainment screen, again using a Google-based operating system. Renault proudly says no leather is used in the cabin and much of the cabin’s materials, including the dashboard and glass, are recycled.

Much of the cabin is made from recycled materials. (Renault)

Back seat passengers will be able to stretch out thanks to generous rear legroom, says Renault, and the boxy shape should give plenty of headroom. Interior space is boosted by plenty of cubbies for extra storage, while the rear armrest folds down to reveal a pair of cupholders, USB-C charging ports and stands to rest tablets on. Boot room stands at 545 litres with the seats up and 1,670 with them down, while some models will come with a ‘Solarbay opacifying sunroof’, which can switch from clear to opaque glass.

The Scenic E-Tech uses the same CMF-EV platform as used by the smaller Megane E-Tech and Nissan’s Ariya SUV. Renault is initially offering the Scenic with two battery and motor combinations – a 60kWh battery paired with a 168bhp electric motor, and a larger 87kWh battery with a 217bhp motor. The smaller battery pack will give a claimed EV driving range of 261 miles while the 87kWh should give a 385-mile range.