Mercedes Concept CLA is a look at a new entry-level electric saloon

Mercedes is focusing on efficiency with the reveal of its Concept CLA – a model that hints at a future long-range saloon car.

Revealed at IAA Mobility, better known as the Munich motor show, Mercedes describes the CLA as an ‘electric hypermiler’. It uses expertise from its Vision EQXX concept car, which managed almost 750 miles on a charge because of its particular focus on efficiency and aerodynamics.

The Concept CLA hints at a future compact electric saloon car, likely to rival the Tesla Model 3, and retains the current CLA’s familiar four-door-coupe silhouette, but with some bold new details.

The Concept CLA boasts a range of up to 466 miles. (Mercedes)

The iconic Mercedes-Benz star emblem is used for the headlights, while an LED lighting bar stretches around the car. A bold new closed-off grille is also used, with this likely to be used on production models too, albeit slightly toned down.

While Mercedes’ flagship EQS saloon can already manage a claimed 450 miles on a charge, the Concept CLA will use a considerably smaller battery, around 85kWh compared to the EQS’ 108kWh unit. The firm is claiming to ‘elevate efficiency to the next level with a class-leading range’ of 750km (466 miles)

The CLA also uses a 800-volt electrical architecture, which allows for 400km (248 miles) of range to be added in just 15 minutes. It also showcases Mercedes new MMA platform, which will go on to be used in a host of other future models from the firm, including two compact SUVs and a Shooting Brake version of this model.

Ola Källenius, CEO: "Our ambition is clear: Defining class by elevating the game across the board – that's what we've done time and time again since 1886." pic.twitter.com/L3u4A9E6IW — Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) September 3, 2023

The CLA is set to be the new face of compact electric Mercedes models, with cars like the A-Class unlikely to be retained in an electric future, though will be offered with conventional powertrains as well, albeit with a revised design.

It also previews Mercedes’ new ‘Superscreen’, which features mini-LEDs that can shut off elements of the screen when not required to maximise efficiency further.