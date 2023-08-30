Skoda’s upcoming Kodiaq and Superb models to get customisable push-buttons

Skoda Kodiaq and Superb

Skoda has given a glimpse at the cabins for its upcoming new Kodiaq and Superb models, showcasing an interior that has been completely redesigned and equipped with a lot more technology than before.

It’s all centred around a 12.9-inch free-standing infotainment system, which is joined by a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit setup ahead of the driver. Skoda has also moved the gear selector up to the steering column, which means that there’s more space for the forward passengers. Plus, it has freed up room for a large storage area in the centre console.

The push buttons can be configured to control a variety of functions

One of the biggest changes to the interiors is the addition of Skoda’s new ‘Smart Dials’. These rotary push buttons feature an integrated digital display and give quick access to a variety of functions. For instance, those on the outer side of the dashboard are used to control the interior temperature, seat heating and seat ventilation while the central one can be used for the volume, fan speed, air direction or driving modes. It can control the zoom for the satellite navigation.

They can all be configured via the infotainment menu so that drivers can choose between the functions that they most commonly use.

As with other Skoda models, the Kodiaq and Superb will feature a range of ‘Simply Clever’ features. These include a phone box with fast inductive smartphone charging which, in the Kodiaq, can be used for two phones and even includes an active cooling function. The Kodiaq will also feature a new storage compartment in the central tunnel.

? redesigned interiors of the new #SkodaKodiaq and #SkodaSuperb generations ?️Ahead of the world premieres of the new Škoda Kodiaq and Škoda Superb generations, #Skoda is unveiling their completely redesigned interiors, featuring a digital cockpit, a head-up display and a… pic.twitter.com/I9yonN4PEv — Škoda Auto News (@skodaautonews) August 29, 2023

In the Superb, there will be a redesigned steering wheel and instrument cluster, while optional massage seats include ten pneumatically controlled massage cushions. As before, you’ll find an umbrella in the driver’s door and an ice scraper behind the fuel filler door.

Peter Olah, head of interior design at Skoda Auto, said: “Skoda interiors stand for intuitiveness, simplicity, customer focus, and smart solutions. Our latest innovation, Škoda Smart Dials, has expanded the intuitive options for controlling the car’s functions, combining the best of both worlds: physical controls and digital displays.