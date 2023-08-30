Fines for Low Traffic Neighbourhoods rise by 30 per cent in 2022

Low traffic neighbourhood

Motorists were stung with 674,732 fines for driving in Low Traffic Neighbourhoods last year, representing an increase of 30 per cent year-on-year.

It’s a significant rise on the 519,780 fines issued to motorists during 2021. Since the start of 2021, councils issuing fines for Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) have generated more than £91 million for the schemes, with £40.8 million amassed during 2022. Some £10.9 million has been brought in during the first five months of 2023 alone, too.

In 2022, each council that fined drivers for entering LTNs generated an average of £3.1 million from the schemes.

Low Traffic Neighbourhoods are designed to make urban areas easier to walk or cycle through by preventing cars, vans and other vehicles from using otherwise quiet roads as shortcuts. They also look to reduce inner-city pollution by promoting ‘greener’ forms of transport such as walking or cycling.

The data, which was compiled by Churchill Motor Insurance, found that ‘at least’ 21 councils operated LTNs in 2022 and 2023, which was 12 more than in 2021. It means that there are now 103 permanent LTNs now in operation, compared with 87 in 2021. They run in a variety of locations, including London, Derby, Newcastle, Birmingham and Rochdale.