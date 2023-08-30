Alfa Romeo’s 33 Stradale draws in the spirit of the 1960s

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Alfa Romeo’s new 33 Stradale has broken cover with a choice of either V6 petrol or electric setups.

Designed in the spirit of the original 33 Stradale – which raced during the 1960s – the supercar is a rekindling of Alfa’s ‘fuoriserie’ or custom-built range of vehicles. Just 33 examples of the 33 Stradale will be created, in fact, and all are spoken for already.

The two-seater has been designed by the newly founded Alfa Romeo Bottega group which combines the firm’s designers, engineers and historians to listen to potential buyers before building a car to their specification.

The interior is focused around the driver

Inside, the cockpit features a minimalist design with a limited number of controls placed on the centre console. The steering wheel lacks any buttons whatsoever, too, while some toggles have been located on the roof like an aeroplane’s cockpit. It’s all trimmed in a mixture of aluminium, carbon fibre and leather.

The V6-powered version uses a 2.9-litre engine also adopted by Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio models, capable of taking the 33 Stradale from 0-60mph in under three seconds and onwards to a top speed of 207mph.

Upgraded Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes help to provide a lot of stopping power, too. Alfa Romeo has yet to confirm many details surrounding the electric version, however, though it has stated that it’ll manage up to 280 miles from a single charge. It also develops an impressive 739bhp, eclipsing the petrol engine’s output of 641bhp.

Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of Alfa Romeo, said: “With the new 33 Stradale, we wanted to create something that lived up to our past, to serve the brand and to make the Alfisti fandom proud.