Porsche’s Turbo E-Hybrid is the most powerful Cayenne ever made

Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid

Porsche has released the most powerful model in its range of SUVs – the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid.

Arriving as the range-topping model in the Cayenne line-up, the new Turbo E-Hybrid combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with an electric motor and battery for a total output of 729bhp and 950Nm of torque. Because of this, it can manage the 0-60mph sprint in just 3.5 seconds and will carry on to a top speed of 183mph.

The Cayenne combines V8 and electric power

However, as well as its performance, the new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is said to benefit from better ‘day-to-day usability’ compared with its predecessor thanks to improved electric-only range and sharper dynamics. Thanks to a 25.9kWh battery, it can travel for up to 51 miles on battery power alone, improving the previous car’s 19-mile electric-only range. Porsche says that it can be fully recharged in two and a half hours at an 11kW charger, too.

All versions get air suspension as standard, while rear-axle steering and Porsche’s Dynamic Chassis Control can be added as an optional extra too.

Available in both SUV and coupe layouts, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is distinguished from the rest of the range through its larger air intakes and extended wheel arch trims and body-coloured rear bumper. All versions get brushed stainless steel twin tailpipes and red brake calipers, too.

Inside, there are aluminium inlays for the dashboard, while all cars get a heated GT steering wheel and 18-way adjustable sports seats. As with other Porsche models, this Cayenne gets a driver mode selection dial on the steering wheel to make cycling through different settings easy.

As with the ‘regular’ Cayenne, the Turbo E-Hybrid gets a new digital instrument cluster, a redesigned centre console and high-power HD Matrix LED headlights as standard.

Drivers after a more focused experience can add the GT Package, too, which adds in a number of features taken from the performance-orientated Cayenne Turbo GT. Highlights include specifically tuned air suspension, a ride height lowered by 10mm and more powerful Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB). This package also adds in black accents, black wheel arch extensions and carbon sideplates for the roof spoiler.